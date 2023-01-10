Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 9,12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 09, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT PELOTE, TIMOTHY 2120 BUCHERT ROAD APT 214, POTTSTOWN PA 19464 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $7,461.85 SMITH, ASHLEY M 509 RAVENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $8,909.56 STEWARD MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC 20 E 1ST STREET, MOUNT VERNON ...

