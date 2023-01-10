Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 12, 2022

January 10, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 12, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALANIS-TREJO, A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,345.91 JONES, GEORGE H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,996.07 STEWART, PATRICIA V WILLIAMS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,105.23 TANTALO, SCOTT G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,397.13 TAYLOR, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $127,860.60 LIEN RELEASE EDELMAN, DEBORAH SIEGEL Favor: UNITED STATES 309 HEMINGWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 FRISICANO, JOSIE Favor: WINSDOR VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM 144 NORWICH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 FRISICANO, JOSIE Favor: ...

