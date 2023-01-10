Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Commodity Exchange Act: Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al.

Second Circuit – Commodity Exchange Act: Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Commodity Exchange Act Extraterritorial conduct – Antitrust standing Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al. 20-3626(L) Judges Pooler, Park, and Lee Background: The plaintiff commenced a putative class action against more than 20 banks and brokers alleging a conspiracy to manipulate two benchmark rates. He claims he was injured after purchasing and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo