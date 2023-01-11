Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dog bite lawsuit reinstated

Dog bite lawsuit reinstated

By: Bennett Loudon January 11, 2023 0

A state appeals court reinstated a lawsuit seeking damages for a child who was bitten by a dog. The plaintiff, identified as Michael P., filed the complaint on behalf of his child against defendants Jonah and Stanley Dombroski. In November 2021, state Supreme Court Justice Robert E. Antonacci II, in Onondaga County, granted a defense motion to ...

