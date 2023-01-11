Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Roots

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Suppression – Fruit of poisonous tree People v. Roots KA 18-00337 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues that his defense counsel was ineffective by failing to move to suppress evidence against him on the ground that the ...

