Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Personal injury: Putnam v. Kibler

Fourth Department – Personal injury: Putnam v. Kibler

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Personal injury Release – Dismissal Putnam v. Kibler CA 21-01789 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff was injured in a snowmobile accident while riding as a passenger on the defendant’s snowmobile. The collision was a head-on collision with another defendant snowmobile. After signing a release for a settlement ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo