Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 3, 2023    55 14420 STEVENS, DAVID to SAA RENOVATIONS LLC Property Address: 3069 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12765 Page: 0525 Tax Account: 040.03-1-8 Full Sale Price: $103,000.00 14450 BLAKE, JUSTIN G et ano to DIANE L. SWANSON TRUST et ano Property Address: 45 HUXLEY WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12765 Page: 0242 Tax ...

