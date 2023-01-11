Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded December 13, 2022

January 11, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 13, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT J R BLESSING GROCERY 1440 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - ROBINSON-DACOSTA, JOYLYN 261 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED 809 BAR AND RESTAURANT 288 EXCHANGE BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - SANTIAGO, NIDIA 64 WOODFIELD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - ...

