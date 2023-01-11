Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 12-13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 12, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT WEEMS, ROXIE A Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: WETTACH, SHARI A Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER GARBUS Amount: WILLIAMS, GARY Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: Zawacki, Tammy Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BELTRON, ANGEL et ano 71 CUMMINGS STREET, ...

