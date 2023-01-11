Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 3, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 3, 2023     66 NOT PROVIDED COTTRELL, WILLIAM J & ROBBINS, JOSHUA S Property Address: 420-422 MAGNOLIA ST, , NY 14611, ROCHESTER NY Lender: TOMPKINS COMMUNITY BANK Amount: $84,435.00 DELVECCHIO, FRANCIS T & DELVECCHIO, TARA ANN Property Address: 92 TIMARRON TRAIL, GREECE NY Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $250,000.00 HAAS, BETSEY K & ...

