Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded December 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 13, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE DEPOSITOR HB LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION HB1 ALTERNATIVE HOLDINGS LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION KANIS, HAROLD W JR Appoints: SORGI, CAROL ANN POGON, SHASHA Appoints: POGON, LUKASZ RICHARDS, LINDA W Appoints: RICHARDS, DEVIN N TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2021-1 Appoints: ...

