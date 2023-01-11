Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New York GOP says Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE L. PRICE January 11, 2023 0

Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. "His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives," Joseph Cairo Jr., ...

