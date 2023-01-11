NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Supplemental needs trust: Opinion 22-98

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Case Digests

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Supplemental needs trust Trust protector – Fourth-degree relative Opinion 22-98 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may serve as the trust protector of a supplemental needs trust for his fourth-degree relative by marriage. Opinion: The Committee concluded that full-time judge may serve as an executor under the will of relatives within ...

