Home / News / Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

By: Staff and Wire Reports January 11, 2023 0

New York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from "sensitive places" such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out. The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners ...

