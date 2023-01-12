Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded December 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 14, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 809 BAR AND RESTAURANT 288 EXCHANGE BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - SANTIAGO, NIDIA 64 WOODFIELD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - GENTLEMANS II BABERSHOP 36 UNION STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - BENJAMIN, ROBERT JR 735 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS ...

