Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 13-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 13-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 13, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT MCGLORY, TAMIKA D 428 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $526.00 NEUKIRK, MESSIAN 239 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $288.00 ORLANDO, LUCIANO 1129 HUDSON AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,626.00 PALANIVEL, SUDARSHAN 2470 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo