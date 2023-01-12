Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 14, 2022 LIEN RELEASE TEAL, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 254 ESTALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 TEAL, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 254 ESTALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 TEAL, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 254 ESTALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 TEALL, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 254 ESTALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 TEALL, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 254 ESTALL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo