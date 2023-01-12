Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 4, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 4, 2023     55 NOT PROVIDED FEZETTE, TIMOTHY B Property Address: 40 REDFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS Amount: $20,824.04 14420 STALTER, JACLYN O Property Address: 5499 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $12,688.29 WING, KEVEN J Property Address: 85 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $182,000.00 14450 MERLA, BARBARA A Property ...

