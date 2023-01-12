Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded December 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 14, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARON, ELKE C Appoints: RODRIGUES, JUTTA CILENTO, ELFRIEDE Appoints: CILENTO, JOSEPH GEREGA, ANNA Appoints: GEREGA, DEREK S GEREGA, DOUGLAS W Appoints: GEREGA, ANNA NETTNIN, MARCIA M Appoints: NETTNIN, STEVEN J REEVES, BEVERLEY F Appoints: HAAKE, ANNE R SCHEG, WILLIAM J Appoints: BACKUS, BETTY SCHEG WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

