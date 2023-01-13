Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Sloma v. Saya

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Sloma v. Saya

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney for the child Ineffective assistance of counsel Sloma v. Saya CAF 21-01162 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The attorney for the child appealed from an order that dismissed the petitioner father’s petition seeking to modify the parties’ custody arrangement. The court had determined that the father failed to ...

