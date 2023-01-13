Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

By: The Associated Press ZEKE MILLER and ERIC TUCKER January 13, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo