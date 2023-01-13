Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’

By: The Associated Press CHRIS MEGERIAN January 13, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton's presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with classified markings has led to another investigation that's causing a political ...

