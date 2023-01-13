Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded December 15-16,19, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded December 15-16,19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 15, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LA LUNA SALON 178 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - CRUZ, NATALIE 178 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ENFLATED CREATIONS BY KIZI 242 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - HILL, KIZI M 242 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo