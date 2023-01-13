Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 16,19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 16, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CRYSEL, CHRISTOPHER Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 51 MILFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 GOFF, LINDA Favor: UNITED STATES HRABER, DAVID Favor: HMS INC METROSE, WILLIAM Favor: CAMBRIDGE COURT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 8 CAMBRIDGE COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MICELI, DONNA Favor: UNITED STATES PERRY, JAMES Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 282 DORSEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 PERRY, JAMES Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 282 ...

