Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded December 15-16,19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 15, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEVICO, ROBERT N Appoints: DEVICO, ANNE M DUFFY, JAMES H Appoints: WHITE, JANE DUFFY GERVASI, MICHAEL A Appoints: GERVASI, CATINA M ILIEVSKI, CANA Appoints: ILIEVSKI, BEN LAKE, SAMANA B Appoints: VALESKA, CHARLES MARTINEZ, MARIA V Appoints: GIANNILLO, YARIS M OAK HARBOR CAPITAL LLC Appoints: WESTCOR LAND TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY SHAIBI, JOESEF M Appoints: NGUYEN, JAMES US ...

