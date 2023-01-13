Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Unexpended campaign funds: Opinion 22-102

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Unexpended campaign funds: Opinion 22-102

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Unexpended campaign funds Not-for-profit donation – Commission plaque Opinion 22-102 Background: A sitting judge has leftover campaign funds which will not be practicable to return pro rata to contributors. The judge asks if it is permissible to use some of these funds to commission a historical plaque for the court to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo