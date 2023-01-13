Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK January 13, 2023 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company was fined $1.6 million Friday as punishment for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A fine was the only penalty a judge could ...

