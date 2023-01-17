Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / $300K Brink’s heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

$300K Brink’s heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

By: The Associated Press January 17, 2023 0

A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink's truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck's bumper while two other men distracted the Brink's employee by asking him for directions. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. ...

