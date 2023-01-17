Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Circumstantial evidence: People v. Soto

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Circumstantial evidence Jury charge – Prejudicial People v. Soto KA 17-00567 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of four counts of criminal possession of a weapon arising from his possession of two separate firearms. He argues that it was in error for the court ...

