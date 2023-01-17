Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Stoneham v. Joseph Barsuk Inc., et al.

January 17, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Structure definition – Flatbed trailer Stoneham v. Joseph Barsuk Inc., et al. CA 21-01542 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a negligence and Labor Law action to recover damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff while he was working on a flatbed trailer owned by ...

