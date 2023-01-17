Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Knowing your entity status: Reduced fees carry increased penalties for honest mistakes

IP Frontiers: Knowing your entity status: Reduced fees carry increased penalties for honest mistakes

By: Special to The Daily Record JAKE M. GOLDSMITH January 17, 2023 0

Just before the New Year, President Biden signed into law the Unleashing American Innovators Act of 2022 (the “Act”), with the goal of addressing disparities in the U.S. patent system and expanding access to patents among underrepresented communities. The Act modifies the responsibilities of the USPTO to maintain and establish satellite offices, requires the USPTO ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo