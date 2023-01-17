Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 20, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALAN, DAVID P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $134,843.29 ANTHONY, PAUL G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,525.83 BROWN, CHRISTINA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,407.59 DAKOTA MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $69,122.33 MCNAMARA, JOANNE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,603.33 MEISENZAHL FARMS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,400.00 NOWALK, DERRYL R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,538.92 SHIFLEY, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $67,195.04 LIEN RELEASE DEBTORWISE FOUNDATION Favor: USA/IRS ESS MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC Favor: USA/IRS GRICE, DALLAS Favor: ...

