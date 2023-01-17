Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-103

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-103

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Steering committee – Distribution of charitable funds Opinion 22-103 Background: The inquiring part-time judge asks if he may serve on the steering committee of a compensation fund for certain defined categories of victims and/or survivors of a recent high-profile attack that took place on the premises of his outside ...

