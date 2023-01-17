Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / NYSBA to present pro bono awards

NYSBA to present pro bono awards

Rochester and Buffalo honorees recognized

By: Bennett Loudon January 17, 2023 0

Three attorneys and five law firms, including honorees in Rochester and Buffalo, will be recognized during the New York State Bar Association’s annual meeting.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo