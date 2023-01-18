Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Glennon Law Firm PC | Alexis Kim

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2023 0

The Glennon Law Firm PC announces the addition of Alexis Kim as senior associate. Kim earned her juris doctorate degree from Albany Law School.  

