Harter Secrest & Emery | Annisa Chaudari

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces that Annisa Chaudari has been named an associate of the firm. Chaudari is an associate in the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group in the firm’s Buffalo office. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, summa cum laude, and a J.D. from William & Mary Law ...

