Boylan Code LLP | Michael Wegman

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2023 0

Boylan Code LLP announces the promotion of Michael Wegman, a member of the Litigation department to partner. His practice focuses on civil and commercial litigation, creditors’ rights, and collections as well as municipal and land use litigation and civil appeals. He received a bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College and earned his law degree ...

