Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September

Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo