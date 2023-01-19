Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / City uses power of courts to crack down on rental code violations

City uses power of courts to crack down on rental code violations

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 19, 2023 0

Finally armed with the personnel resources to hold owners accountable for residential rental property code violations, the city of Rochester is using the courts — and the threat of possible jail time for contempt — to enforce compliance. A Brooklyn landlord who owned seven properties in the city through a limited liability company, UR Alliance, agreed ...

