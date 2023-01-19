Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Justification: People v. Heiserman

Court of Appeals – Justification: People v. Heiserman

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Justification Reasonable use of force – Refusing lawful order People v. Heiserman No. 109, SSM 17 Memorandum Background: The defendant was charged with assault after an altercation with a police sergeant at a county jail. The defendant refused to remove footwear so that he could be searched for weapons and contraband. After several warnings, he ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo