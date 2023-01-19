Fourth Department – Plea deal: People v. Williams

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea deal Ineffective assistance of counsel People v. Williams KA 18-00699 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted robbery. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel and that the court failed to conduct the requisite minimal inquiry into his request for ...

