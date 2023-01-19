Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 28-30, 2022, January 3 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 28-30, 2022, January 3 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 28, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALQUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC et al 1760 YEAGER, LA VERNE CA 91750 Favor: HI BAR CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $34,196.25 AVALONE, CHAD L 315 WEBSTER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: FORD, SAMANTHA A et ano Attorney: ASHLEIGH BURROWS ESQ Amount: $3,971.62 BARNES, MICHAEL 72 WINDSORSHIRE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: SMITH, SHANELL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo