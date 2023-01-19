Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 30, 2022, January 3, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 30, 2022, January 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 30, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BOWDEN, KYRON Favor: HMS INC ROCK, JOHN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES SHORT, ANTHONY Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES LIEN SATISFIED JUSTON, PHYLLIS Favor: TOBEY COUR HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION MECHANICS LIEN ROCHESTER LANDMARKS LLC Favor: KONE INC Amount: $3,891.00 120 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY NY All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's ...

