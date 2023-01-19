Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Medicare: Yale New Haven Hosp. v. Becarra

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Medicare Estimates for indigent care – Challenge Yale New Haven Hosp. v. Becarra 20-2115(L) Judges Wesley, Sullivan, and Koeltl Background: The plaintiff argues that the defendant, Secretary of Health and Human Services, failed to conduct adequate notice-and-comment rulemaking before choosing to use only the plaintiff’s historical data, and not that of a ...

