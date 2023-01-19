Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Suppression decision affirmed

Police search was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon January 19, 2023 0

A state appeals court has affirmed a lower court ruling to suppress evidence in a gun case because of an illegal police search.

