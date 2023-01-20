Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Harassment: People v. Lagano

Court of Appeals – Harassment: People v. Lagano

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Harassment Legally sufficient evidence People v. Lagano No. 102 Judge Rivera Background: At issue on appeal is whether the Appellate Term erroneously held that the evidence was legally insufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt of harassment in the second degree beyond a reasonable doubt. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the evidence was legally sufficient ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo