Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE CHAPMAN January 20, 2023 0

Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices and the downfall of FTX continue to rattle the industry. Genesis Global Holdco LLC and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York. Genesis ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo