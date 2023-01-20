Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 3, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 3, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DBA BOAT MART et al 3374 AL HIGHWAY 69, GUNTERSVILLE AL 35976 Favor: HYBRID ADVANCE LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $57,461.79 ENSLEY, GREGORY ALLAN et al 11699 BROOKPARK ROAD, PARMA OH 44130 Favor: FINCOAST CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $12,324.00 JACKSON PLUMBING & DRAIN SOLUTIONS et al 3977 TERRY ROAD, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo