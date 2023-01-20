Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / NY Bar on whether lawyer YouTube videos constitute advertising

NY Bar on whether lawyer YouTube videos constitute advertising

By: Nicole Black January 20, 2023 0

Lawyers have been advertising online for more than two decades. As technology evolves, the methods of online advertising also change. New social media platforms are launched, and the features of existing sites are regularly modified. Because the online world is ever-changing, it can sometimes be difficult for lawyers to navigate the ethical issues that arise when ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo