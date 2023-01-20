Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Paul Leclair named fellow of the New York Bar Foundation

Paul Leclair named fellow of the New York Bar Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2023 0

Paul Leclair, founding partner of Adams Leclair LLP, has been named a fellow of the New York Bar Foundation. Fellows are nominated by peers and recognized for distinguished achievement, dedication to the legal profession, and commitment to the organized bar and service to the public. “Being a fellow of the New York Bar Foundation is an honor,” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo